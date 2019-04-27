

New details were released on Saturday for a 130-year-old building in Sydney.

A community open house was held on Saturday for the former Holy Angels convent to showcase the artists and entrepreneurs working together in the building. Guests were also able to see a virtual tour showing the extensive renovations to the building’s old bones.

The historic former Holy Angels Convent has been a staple in Sydney’s north end since 1885.

The building was also the last all-girls high school east of Montreal, until it closed in 2011.

Margaret Young was part of the graduating class of 1960, and later became a teacher there. She said returning to the school today was like coming home.

“I think it turned out some very independent, community-spirited young women thanks to the sisters,” said Young.

Savannah Anderson is the former convents current coordinator. She was a grade 11 student at the high school when it closed just 8 years ago.

“The thing we were most distraught about, with the building closing, was that it could be torn down and the history of this being a centre where girls came to learn about art, and music, and drama was going to be lost,” said Anderson.

“Especially for generations behind us, and to know that it’s going to be a place for future artists to come and experiment and lean and share what they’re doing, is absolutely incredible.”'

New future tenants to the building, soon to be called the New Dawn Centre for Social Innovation, were also unveiled at the open house on Saturday. One of those tenants will be Celtic Colours International Festival.

“There’s a new cultural hub opening in Edinburgh today. In fact, it’s an 11-million pound sterling building,” said Dawn Beaton with Celtic Colours International Festival. “So, we know that other communities are seeing the value of that shared space, shared vision.”

“If Holy Angels Convent couldn’t stay what it was, we’re very glad that it’s turned into a centre that supports arts and culture, and I think the sisters would agree with me on that too,” said Young.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald