HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police issued 39 tickets to people for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection and Emergency Management acts over the weekend.

Police didn't release details about the violations, but they say most of the tickets were issued to people who were in prohibited areas under the Emergency Management Act.

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22 in an effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Last week, the state of emergency was extended until noon on April 19.

Halifax Regional Police say they have responded to a total of 698 calls and handed out 47 tickets related to COVID-19 since the state of emergency was declared.

Under the state of emergency, the province says police can enforce orders under the Health Protection Act, which include practising physical-distancing and self-isolation.

People who violate orders under the Health Protection Act could face fines of $1,000 while businesses can be fined $7,500. Multiple fines can be given in one day.

The province says police can also enforce offences under the Emergency Management Act, which has forced the closure of all provincial parks and beaches. A violation of the Emergency Management Act can lead to a fine of $697.50.

Halifax Regional Police previously issued tickets to a man who wasn’t practising physical-distance at a bus stop, a man who went to Shubie Park, and a woman who visited Point Pleasant Park.

Last week, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage expressed frustration with people who continue to break the rules by breaking into closed parks and sports fields.