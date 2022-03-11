New Minas man charged with accessing and possessing child pornography
A New Minas, N.S., man has been charged with accessing and possessing child pornography following an investigation by the RCMP.
The RCMP started investigating in September 2020 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.
The investigation led police to a home in New Minas, where they executed a search warrant on Wednesday.
Police say Derek Morris Campbell, 46, was safely arrested at the home.
He has been charged with assessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Campbell was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on June 29 at 9:30 a.m.
In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. The Nova Scotia RCMP is encouraging anyone who may have additional information to contact their local police or RCMP detachment.
