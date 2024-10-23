New N.S. pilot program will cover full tuition for some looking to become practical nurses

People in Nova Scotia who want to pursue a career as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in continuing care may have the option to have their full tuition paid for them through a new pilot program.

A news release from the provincial government Wednesday says it will cover the full cost of tuition and books for 30 future LPNs who agree to work in continuing care in Nova Scotia for two years after graduating.

The release says students will be enrolled in an accelerated 18-month practical nursing program at Nova Scotia Community College's Ivany Campus in Dartmouth.

“We have committed to building thousands of additional long-term care spaces across the province. These spaces mean more care for seniors and more career opportunities for people with a passion to work in health care,” said Barbara Adams, minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, in the news release.

“A paid-for, fast-track program is a compelling opportunity for nurses beginning their careers.”

The pilot program will use the same course curriculum used in other practical nurse programs.

Classes will run from January 2025 to June 2026 in the afternoons and evenings, allowing students to complete a two-year diploma program six months faster.

Students will work on two shifts a month in continuing care while they study.

The province says the program supports the workforce need for the additional 2,000 long-term care rooms planned in the province's long-term care infrastructure plan.

“We know the need within our long-term care facilities is growing and the citizens that need that support from professionals like licensed practical nurses are so important to all of us," said Don Bureaux, president of Nova Scotia Community College.

Students will be accepted into the pilot program based on NSCC's current program admission requirements.

More information on the program, including eligibly and how to apply, can be found online.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.