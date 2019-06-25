

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A new report says climate change is affecting the health of people in New Brunswick and calls on government, communities and the public to take action.

The report was prepared for the Conservation Council of New Brunswick by Louise Comeau, a research associate at the University of New Brunswick.

Comeau says changing climate events such as flooding and ice storms are having an effect on the mental and physical health of people in the province.

She says record floods over the last two years are expected to become more common, adding to stress, property damage, mould issues, sewer backups and E. coli concerns.

Comeau says the number of 30-plus degree days are expected to increase, especially in central New Brunswick, and will particularly impact vulnerable low-income families and seniors.

She says everyone needs to prepare for the changes, and government needs to enact policies to combat climate change.