ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The debate over Newfoundland and Labrador's troubled, pandemic-delayed election moved to the courtroom Monday in the form of several challenges of results.

Three former candidates have applied to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador to have the results in their ridings overturned, and one of them -- NDP Leader Alison Coffin -- is also seeking a judicial recount of her narrow loss.

Coffin was defeated in the St. John's East-Quidi Vidi riding by just 53 votes and has asked that the ballots be recounted, alleging issues with the original count.

She has also filed a separate application to have the results in her district overturned and a byelection called, as have former Progressive Conservative candidates Jim Lester and Sheila Fitzgerald.

Lester lost his seat in the Mount Pearl North district by 109 votes and Fitzgerald lost the race in St. Barbe-L'Anse aux Meadows by 216 votes.

The three applications to nullify results will be back in court at a later date, while Justice Donald Burrage said he will rule by Wednesday on the NDP arguments for a recount in Coffin's district.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.