Newfoundland and Labrador government orders review of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced today an independent review of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary as a growing number of sexual assault allegations have surfaced against its officers.
Justice Minister John Hogan issued a statement Tuesday saying the review will examine the workplace culture and governance practices of the provincial police service.
In August, lawyer Lynn Moore said 15 women had approached her with allegations against nine RNC officers -- eight of whom have since retired.
In July, RNC Supt. Tom Warren had confirmed the force was looking into sexual assault allegations against four officers.
Hogan stressed the review, which is expected to take six months to complete, will not constitute a formal investigation.
The minister, however, said the process will involve the "candid participation" of uniformed officers of all ranks and civilian employees.
The review will be led by Harriet Lewis, a lawyer with more than 25 years' experience in mediation and governance.
"We are committed to continuous organizational improvement across all government departments and agencies, including the RNC," Hogan said in a statement.
"This review will ensure a healthy workplace at the RNC to allow the delivery and enhancement of policing services."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
