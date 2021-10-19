Newfoundland and Labrador government orders review of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary

In July, RNC Supt. Tom Warren had confirmed the force was looking into sexual assault allegations against four officers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie) In July, RNC Supt. Tom Warren had confirmed the force was looking into sexual assault allegations against four officers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped missionaries

A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island