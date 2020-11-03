HALIFAX -- A number of people have been charged and fined after police responded to complaints of partying, noise and violations of the Liquor Control and Health Protection acts on Halloween night in Wolfville, N.S. -- home of Acadia University.

RCMP say nine individuals were charged and fined on Oct. 31 in the Town of Wolfville under the province’s Emergency Management Act.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., police responded to a large gathering at a residence on Highland Ave. An adult male was charged and fined $582.50 for failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act Section 23 (a).

Just before midnight, police responded to a large gathering on Willow Ave., that they estimated to be over 80 people. Four adults were charged and fined $697.50 for failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act Section 23 (b). One person was also charged and fined $352.50 under Wolfville's prevention of excessive noise bylaw for occupier allowing or permitting activity prohibited by subsection 4(4) in a dwelling unit.

Just after midnight, RCMP responded to a third call of a large gathering on Westwood Ave., that they estimated to be over 50 people. Four adults were charged and fined $697.50 for failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act Section 23 (b).

RCMP would not confirm whether the charged adults were students at Wolfville’s Acadia University.