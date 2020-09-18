HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, continuing the province's streak of reporting no cases for 11 straight days.

A previously reported case has recovered, and the province now has no active cases for the first time since August 13.

The last positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the central zone on Sept. 7.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,166 Nova Scotia tests on Friday. No new cases were identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 86,031 negative test results.

There are 1,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,021 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving no active cases in the province.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 55 cases

central zone: 910 cases

northern zone: 67 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to October 4, unless the government terminates or extends it.

UPDATED LIST OF SYMPTOMS

The province recently reduced the number of COVID-19 symptoms for which health officials are screening.

The provincial government said the updated list of symptoms reflects the current epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose

SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.