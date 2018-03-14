

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team says no charges will be laid after a man fell from a third floor balcony in January.

SiRT says Halifax Regional Police attended an apartment building on Evans Avenue on Jan. 13 after receiving a disturbance call in relation to a man who was not a tenant of the building.

The man was the ex-boyfriend of a tenant who was not home at the time, according to SiRT.

“The male would not comply with the officer’s request to open the door so officers broke the chain lock and entered the apartment,” said SiRT interim director John Scott in a new release. “When entry was made, the male had left the apartment via the balcony.”

SiRT says officers went on the balcony to find the man lying on the ground below with blood coming from his head.

The man received injuries to his head, neck and back.

SiRT says the man later admitted he slipped as he was going over the balcony railing in an effort to avoid the police.

Scott says there is no ground for charges.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.