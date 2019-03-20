

CTV Atlantic





Via Rail is investigating after a passenger train struck some debris, resulting in a fuel leak near Debert, N.S.

The company says the train was travelling between Halifax and Montreal Wednesday afternoon when it struck the debris on the Springhill subdivision, near Belmont Road.

Via Rail says no one was injured and all 77 passengers and 12 crew members are safe.

Emergency crews responded to the scene. They are containing and cleaning the fuel leak.

Via Rail says the passengers are being taken to the train station in Truro, N.S.

Train 15 is cancelled and passengers with reservations along that route are being asked to find other means of transportation. Via Rail says the passengers will receive a full refund or can exchange their ticket for a later departure.

“VIA Rail acknowledges that this situation has an impact on the travel plans of our customers and we apologize for the inconvenience,” said the company in a statement.

“As the safety and well-being of our passengers remain our number one priority, we are focusing our efforts into bringing customers currently on-board to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible. “

Via Rail says it will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

On scene at a train accident just off Belmont Road. RCMP tell me the train hit debris, which caused a fuel leak. The leak is contained and being cleaned up. Passengers being taken by bus to Truro. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CguzTPB8IR — James Faulkner (@TallApproved) March 20, 2019

The leak is far, far up the line. The train itself isn't over the tracks, so traffic is still moving. pic.twitter.com/OOb46tFvEK — James Faulkner (@TallApproved) March 20, 2019