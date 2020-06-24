Advertisement
No new cases in N.B.; Campbellton region will rejoin rest of the province in same recovery phase this Friday
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 3:14PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:18PM ADT
HALIFAX -- There are no new new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and the Campbellton region will join the rest of the province in the same recovery phase on Friday.