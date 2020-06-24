HALIFAX -- There are no new new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and the Campbellton region will join the rest of the province in the same recovery phase on Friday.

Higgs says that's because he's pleased to see fewer cases in that region -

So, starting on Friday, Campbellton and area can expand their bubble (the first time since the end of May). — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 24, 2020