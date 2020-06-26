HALIFAX -- There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Friday and the Campbellton region moved back into the so-called "yellow phase" with the rest of the province.

That means that "all remaining businesses may open provided they ensure appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and subject to general guidelines from Public Health and the Guidelines for New Brunswick Workplaces issued by WorkSafeNB."

It also means that household bubbles can be extended to close friends and family and non-regulated health professionals and businesses can open, including acupuncturists and naturopaths.

Personal services businesses can open, including: barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists.

A cap on the number of people gathering in controlled venues is lifted.

To get more information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines, it is available online.

In other news, one more person has recovered from COVID-19 and that lowers the province's total of active cases to 13. Of those, two people are in hospital and one is in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 150 have recovered, including 29 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). There have been two deaths.

As of Friday, 42,150 tests have been conducted.