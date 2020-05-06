HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the total number of the cases in the province remaining at 27.

“We have not only flattened the curve, we have avoided having a curve related to this pandemic, and we have been spared the horrific impacts of this pandemic that we have seen elsewhere," said P.E.I.’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison during a news conference.

Twenty-six of the 27 cases in the province are now considered recovered. The island has received 227 negative COVID-19 tests since Monday.

This marks P.E.I.'s eighth consecutive day with no new cases. In the month of April, P.E.I. only reported six new COVID-19 cases.

The province has conducted a total of 3611 tests, with 3556 testing negative, 27 positive and still awaiting results of 28 tests.

The newest case, reported last Tuesday, involves a man in his 50s from Kings County. His case is related to international travel, and he is self-isolating at home and doing well.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. have been connected to travel.

One of the confirmed cases on the island is in Kings County, 18 of the cases are located in Queens County, with the other eight in Prince County.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Of the 27 confirmed cases, 11 are women, and 16 are men.

As of Wednesday, P.E.I. police and enforcement have laid 16 charges, issued 93 warnings and attended 232 residences for issues related to COVID-19 public health measures.

Additional funding for private health facilities

P.E.I. premier Dennis King also announced his government has approved increased funding to support private health facilities, including long-term care and continuing-care facilities, for their additional costs related to personal protective equipment, and increased staffing cost.

King announced funding increases of $300,000 a month to community care facilities and $290,000 a month for long-term care facilities, plus $130,000 to provide support for dementia patients entering long-term care.

“We know from watching our sister provinces that these homes for our seniors and our vulnerable populations are at great risk if an outbreak occurs,” said King. “This extra funding will assist so our private partners can do the job we ask them to do, with the overarching goal of keeping our loved ones safe.”

The extra funding will continue until the province feels that it is no longer necessary.

Morrison also announced that, beginning next week, long-term care staff will only be working at one facility, and will have expanded testing.

Phase 1 of Renew P.E.I. Together

Just days into Prince Edward Island’s Phase 1 of Renew P.E.I. Together plan, both the province's top doctor and Premier Dennis King say they’re pleased with how Islanders are reacting to the changes.

As P.E.I. continues to move forward with its "Renew P.E.I. together plan," King outlined four initial steps for businesses and organizations as they work towards reopening.

Review the plan outlining the phases of the recovery stage. Review the principals and guidelines on the Renew P.E.I. website. Connect with their industry association to establish common practices and procedures. Complete an operational plan outlining how their business or organization is prepared for COVID-19. A template is available on the Renew P.E.I. website.

“If a business or organization is not comfortable or ready to reopen, they may choose to wait or look at how to operate differently,” said Morrison.

“Without safe and healthy employees, businesses can’t operate, so we have to protect them as much as we are in the process of protecting our customers and clients,” added King.

Restrictions eased in Prince Edward Island’s first phase include: