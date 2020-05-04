HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the total number of the cases in the province remaining at 27.

Twenty-five of the 27 cases in the province are now considered recovered. The island received 245 negative COVID-19 tests over the weekend.

In the month of April, P.E.I. only reported six new COVID-19 cases.

The newest case, reported last Tuesday, involves a man in his 50s from Kings County. His case is related to international travel, and he is self-isolating at home and doing well.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. have been connected to travel.

One of the confirmed cases on the island is in Kings County, 18 of the cases are located in Queens County, with the other eight in Prince County.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Of the 27 confirmed cases, 11 are women, and 16 are men.

COVID-19 symptoms to screen for

Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says it is still important for Islanders to remain vigilant, and cautious of any symptoms related to COVID-19.

“It’s important that we continue to test individuals ongoing, especially as we move through this next ease-back process,” said Morrison.

Symptoms to screen for are:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

The province advises anyone who has two or more of these symptoms to visit 811’s self-assessment tool online to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

Phase 1 of Renew P.E.I. Together

Just days into Prince Edward Island’s Phase one of Renew P.E.I. Together plan, both the province's top doctor and Premier Dennis King say they’re pleased with how islanders are reacting to the changes.

“It was nice to see many Islanders out and about taking advantage of the lovely spring weather, in particular, yesterday,” says King.

“In my conversations with Dr. Morrison today, the general consensus is we were all pleased to see in the first weekend of Phase 1 that most Islanders were strictly adhering to the CPHO health directives. That people, while appreciative of the opportunity to move about a little bit more freely, were still taking, very seriously, the physical-distancing and other measures that have helped us get to this time in our province.”

Restrictions eased in Prince Edward Island’s first phase include: