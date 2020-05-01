HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the total number of the cases in the province remaining at 27.

Twenty-four of the 27 cases in the province are now considered recovered.

In April, P.E.I. has only reported six new COVID-19 cases.

The newest case reported on Tuesday involves a man in his 50s from Kings County. His case is related to international travel, and he is self-isolating at home and doing well.

“Since yesterday, we have 75 new negative tests to report,” said P.E.I’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The provinces top doctor said P.E.I. has 2,217 people self-isolating.

“Included in that number are over 600 essential workers,” says Morrison. “We have had more than 1,200 people complete that process of self-isolation on Prince Edward Island.”

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. have been connected to travel.

One of the confirmed cases on the island are in Kings County, 18 of the cases are located in Queens County, with the other eight in Prince County.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Of the 27 confirmed cases, 11 are women, and 16 are men.

Phase one of Renew P.E.I. Together begins

Friday marks the beginning of phase one in the provinces Renew P.E.I. Together plan.

“As of today, outdoor gatherings of no more than five people will be permitted as long as physical-distancing is practiced,” said Morrison. “And of course, non-contact outdoor recreational activities of no more than five people from different households are permitted.”

Morrison also announced that select outdoor and construction services are also now permitted, including landscaping and pool maintenance.