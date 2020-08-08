HALIFAX -- New Brunswick identified no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with six active cases remaining all in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

The province completed a total of 54,631 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started in March.

Out of the 176 positive COVID-19 tests, 168 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized due to the virus in New Brunswick.

SIX ACTIVE CASES

On Wednesday the province reported four new cases involving temporary foreign workers, between the ages of 30 and 39, who arrived in Moncton from Mexico and began immediately self-isolating, prior to taking up their jobs in Miramichi.

On Thursday, New Brunswick reported another two new cases involving temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton and began immediately self-isolating. One case is an individual between 40 and 49 and another individual between 50 and 59, both in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

Those four cases were originally identified as in the Miramichi region (Zone 7), but the province’s COVID-19 dashboard now identifies all six active cases as in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

Previous to Wednesday, New Brunswick had not reported a new case in 15 days, with the last new case coming July 20.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 16,333 personal and 4,270 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 56 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.27 per cent.