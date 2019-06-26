

CTV Atlantic





Potted plants have been brightening things up on Agricola Street in Halifax, but a number of plants were stolen on the weekend.

One local business owner believes he caught one of the thefts on camera.

“Over the last few days, since Saturday, there seems to be a rash of them that have gone missing,” said Patricia Cuttell Busby, the executive director of the North End Business Association.

When one store owner got to work Sunday morning he noticed all the flowers in his planter were missing, except the palm.

“I looked at my camera, my security camera, it was Sunday at 1:40 a.m.,” said Abdulalem Muthanna.

Muthanna's security camera captured a video that appears to show someone walking up to the planter with gloves and a bag, removing flowers, and walking away.

“These planters are actually paid for by the North End Business Association,” said Cuttell Busby. “And we're a not-for-profit, and we collect money. All the businesses in the area contribute money to the association and that's what pays for the planters.”

Cuttell Busby estimates about $250 to $300 dollars in plants have been stolen so far.

The owner of a hair salon says in addition to the planters, flowers from her window boxes are stolen every year, but it doesn't stop her from replanting them.

“That's why we've been trying, being part of the business association, to just encourage a little bit more, you know just pretty-ing it up a little,” said Evyeneia Dexter. “And that's why it's just sad when you make that attempt and not everyone appreciates it.”

It’s a frustrating start to the summer season for these business owners, who are determined to keep their neighbourhood in full bloom.

The business association tells me they've received an offer from Halifax Seed to help replace the missing flowers.

The association's executive director says she's hoping to have the planters full once again in the coming days, in hopes people can just enjoy their beauty and leave them alone.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.