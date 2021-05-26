HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia company planning to build Canada's first commercial spaceport has chosen some local firms to design and build the compound that will house its proposed launch pad.

Maritime Launch Services says it picked Strum Consulting, Stantec, Nova Construction and St. Francis Xavier University, among other organizations to help it launch satellites into orbit.

The company says Stantec will lead the spaceport design team, and Antigonish, N.S.,-based Nova Construction will be involved with building roads and with other civil construction work at the launch site, located near Canso, N.S., in northeastern Nova Scotia.

St. Francis Xavier has been chosen to implement an air-monitoring program for the spaceport with the help of the university's FluxLab, led by Dr. David Risk.

Stephen Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, says the company plans to host an industry day to recruit people from the Guysborough, N.S., municipality to work on the project.

The news comes after Nova Scotia's Environment Department in March granted the company an 18-month extension to begin construction on the spaceport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.