Nova Scotia firefighters joining wildfire fight in Manitoba

Nova Scotia is sending 12 firefighters to assist with wildfires in Manitoba. They will partner with firefighters from each of the Atlantic provinces to form a 20-person team.

Tory Rushton is the minister of natural resources and renewables. He expressed his gratitude to the team bound for Winnipeg, where they will be deployed to fight fires throughout the province.

“Wildfires have been devastating provinces across Canada this season,” Rushton said. “I’m glad Nova Scotia is in a position to be able to send our crew to help our friends out west tackle the out-of-control wildfires their (sic) facing.”

The team and an agency representative will leave from Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Thursday.

Current fire conditions in Nova Scotia make it possible for the province to share resources, but the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) are monitoring conditions. Crews could return home if they are needed.

Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which coordinates assistance between provinces and territories when fires grow too large. The affected province or territory covers the cost to the jurisdiction sending help.

This will be the fourth team DNRR has sent to help fight wildfires in western Canada this summer.

