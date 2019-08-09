Featured
Nova Scotia Health Authority names veteran administrator as interim CEO
Janet Davidson has been named the interim president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority until it finds a permanent replacement for Janet Knox. (Canadian Institute for Health Information)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 3:05PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority has named an interim president and CEO until it finds a permanent replacement for Janet Knox, who is retiring at the end of the month.
Janet Davidson will begin the position on an interim basis Sept. 3.
Davidson is a senior level executive with more than 40 years of experience in health care including management, planning, and policy.
She has previously served as chair of the board of the Canadian Institute for Health Information and also worked as a health-care consultant.
Davidson also served as Alberta's deputy health minister from 2013 to 2015, as the official administrator with Alberta Health Services, and was president and CEO of Trillium Health Centre in Mississauga, Ont.
Knox is leaving after nearly five years as head of the provincial health authority.