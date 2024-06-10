Nova Scotia inmate dies at medium-security prison

An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A Monday news release from CSC says the death at Springhill Institution occurred last Thursday.

The inmate’s death was of “apparent natural causes.”

At the time of their death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of four years, five months and three days for sexual interference of a person under 16.

CSC says it will review the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death and has notified police and the coroner.

