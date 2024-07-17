Nova Scotia introduces new online forms for landlords, renters making security deposit claims

ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia has introduced a new online service to improve the process of dealing with claims on security deposits.

    The change will make it easier for both tenants and landlords at the end of a tenancy, according to a news release from the province.

    “It will also be easier for staff to review these claims, and that means Nova Scotians will have a decision faster,” said Colton LeBlanc, minister of Service Nova Scotia.

    The current system requires tenants and landlords use the same generic form. When a claim is made by either party, a hearing is required to reach a resolution.

    Beginning Aug. 1, landlords and tenants will have separate forms, tailored to resolve security deposit disputes without the need for a hearing.

    If a tenant has not received their security deposit, or their landlord has submitted a request to keep or retain a portion of the deposit, they can apply within 10 days of the termination of tenancy.

    The forms will be available online and in Access Nova Scotia centres across the province.

