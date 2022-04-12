Nova Scotia Jeopardy! champion reflects on her success so far

Mattea Roach has had some dominating wins in her run as Jeopardy! champion, but Monday night, it all came down to the final question.

"Oh, I thought it was over completely," the Halifax native said from her home in Toronto. “I wouldn't have written a little message saying, 'If this is it, I had fun, thanks everyone.'”

But even though she answered correctly, Roach’s winning streak was still hanging by a thread.

That's because if her opponent answered correctly too, the 23-year-old would have been finished.

She won, however, capturing her fifth consecutive Jeopardy! win and qualifying for the game show’s Tournament of Champions.

Monday’s game was also Roach’s first hosted by Ken Jennings - which was another thrill for her.

"There's especially, I think, a little added layer of pressure where he's like, the best person to have ever played this game," Roach said of the Jeopardy! legend. “But it's also very exciting to get to meet that person and to experience the moment with them."

Roach says her whirlwind rise to fame has also been a fun adventure, even if it's been a bit overwhelming.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of her favourite accolades have come from back home on the East Coast.

"Nova Scotia is where I got my start," Roach said. “It's where I'll always consider my home to be. So, to have support from people back there, especially people who have known me for a really long time - like since I was a kid - that's been very special."

Some have told Roach that her game show success has been the good news tonic they've needed with all of the heavier things happening in the world, like COVID-19 concerns and the war in Ukraine.

"It's an honour, honestly, to hear people say things like that," Roach said.

Tuesday night, Roach looks to extend her Jeopardy! winning streak to six games in a row.

While she can’t reveal much about the pre-taped episodes, she did have one message for Maritimers watching.

"People can expect me to try and have a better game than yesterday. That's what people can expect," Roach said.

Roach’s winnings on the game show to date have totalled $117,200.