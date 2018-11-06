

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ECONOMY, N.S. -- RCMP say a 71-year-old Nova Scotia man has sustained serious injuries in a hunting accident.

Police say the man was hit in both legs after another man picked up a rifle that accidentally discharged.

The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at a hunting camp on Highway 2 in Economy. Police say the two men know each other.

The Mounties say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation continues.