Nova Scotia man injured in accidental discharge of rifle at hunting camp
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 7:37PM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 7:39PM AST
ECONOMY, N.S. -- RCMP say a 71-year-old Nova Scotia man has sustained serious injuries in a hunting accident.
Police say the man was hit in both legs after another man picked up a rifle that accidentally discharged.
The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at a hunting camp on Highway 2 in Economy. Police say the two men know each other.
The Mounties say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation continues.