HALIFAX -- The future of a Nova Scotia family is uncertain as a single mother of eight children remains on life support.

Stephanie Penney of Yarmouth, N.S., was transported by LifeFlight to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax early Wednesday morning after suffering a sudden, severe brain bleed.

“There is nothing they can do,” her sister, Heidi McLeod, posted on a GoFundMe page.

McLeod created the page to help with funeral expenses and basic necessities for her sister’s eight children. More than $14,000 had been raised as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The 37-year-old was an employee at the Walmart in Yarmouth.

“Most have probably recently seen Steph at Walmart with a smile on her face, having a chat as she rings you through, even when she has had a lot on her plate at home,” said McLeod in her post.

Penney will remain on a ventilator until Saturday, when four of her organs will be donated.

Her heart will go to a child outside of the province.

"Anyone who knows Stephanie, knows she would do anything for anyone,” said MacLeod.

“It makes our hearts happy she is a donor, and knowing she is still helping others even in a terrible time.”

