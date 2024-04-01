Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border crossing 'near standstill' over carbon tax protest

Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.

The protest kicked off early in the morning, with RCMP eventually closing the highway around 10 a.m., diverting traffic to a secondary road.

"The fact that the carbon tax exists is atrocious," said Mike Younger, one of the protesters. "A person can't get ahead. There's no possibility of saving money because we're just fighting to survive on a daily basis."

"I think over the last few years the cost of living has just gone above what anyone can reasonably afford to pay or be expected to pay and I think it's time that we all stand up and say enough is enough," said Cody Wells, another protester.

On the New Brunswick side of the border, traffic was backed up almost as far as Sackville.

Angela Burton, who works with a non-profit, said she often sees the impact increases to the cost of living have on people.

"Seniors are having to decide whether they're going to pay their heat, whether they can eat, whether they can afford their prescriptions and I don't think the carbon tax should be applied, especially at this time with the increased cost of living," said Burton.

The New Brunswick RCMP said in a post on X that Highway 2 near the Nova Scotia border opened to all traffic in both directions, down to one lane only, just before 3 p.m.

Update (2:44 p.m.): Hwy 2 near Nova Scotia border is now open to all traffic in both directions, one lane only. Drive with caution and expect possible delays. https://t.co/XNA7aWBSyt — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) April 1, 2024

The Nova Scotia RCMP said one westbound lane on Highway 104 at Exit 3 reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

More to come.