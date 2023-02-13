Nova Scotia next up to talk health funding one-on-one with Ottawa

OTTAWA -

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is taking his health-care funding road show to Nova Scotia today as Ottawa looks for rapid agreements with all 13 provinces and territories.

Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will sit down in Halifax with Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson.

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tabled a new health funding offer to the provinces and territories with a promise of adding $46 billion to expected federal health transfers over the next 10 years.

But it comes with strings attached and the provinces have to agree to show how they will spend the money and how they'll measure progress in key areas like family doctors, surgical backlogs and mental health.

They also have to overhaul their digital health data collection systems so patient records are more accessible and health outcomes can be better tracked.

Duclos and LeBlanc met with Ontario last week and will meet with most provinces at least once before the end of this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.