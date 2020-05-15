SYDNEY, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia nature photographer has found a creative way to showcase his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kris Tynski was thrilled when he was asked to showcase his photographs in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

His work was set to hang for nearly two months and “Tale of The Light” would have been his first exhibit.

Tynski spent months capturing shots of wildlife, only to have the show cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being my first one, it was disappointing. I know down the road something will happen again,” says Tynski.

“It was a little bit of a let down, but everyone has been let down with this current situation.”

Tynski’s photography focuses on wildlife in their natural habitat. He thought, since his exhibit had been cancelled, there was no better place to show off his work than the great outdoors – hanging his photos on trees in his backyard.

“Everybody has been kind of getting a little creative with everything going on, so I decided to do something creative with my work,” says Tynski.

“People still want to see the natural colours, the outdoors, it makes people feel good in these days of negativity. I thought I’d share it and people enjoyed it.”

The photographer says he has received a lot of positive feedback for his work.

“I just love photography and I love being out in it. I guess through social media other people enjoy what I do, so I share it. It’s a labour of love.”

Tymski is no stranger to capturing the perfect shot. In 2015, his image of a bald eagle feeding on ice-covered waters was recognized by Canadian Geographic Magazine.