GREENFIELD, N.S. -- The RCMP say the body of an 80-year-old, Nova Scotia woman who was reported missing last week has been found.

Officers say they uncovered her remains during a search near Jehill Jake Road and Davison Road yesterday.

Gladys Jodrey went missing after 7 a.m. on July 21, when she left her apartment building in the Greenfield area.

Police believe Jodrey then walked to the intersection of Jehill Davison Road and Davison St., where she was last seen at 10 a.m.

Officers spent more than 40 hours completing ground and air searches across the province before suspending the search for Jodrey on July 23.

They say Jodrey's death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, but their investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.