

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Mounties are thanking concerned callers who sent them tips about suspected drunk drivers on the roads of Nova Scotia.

RCMP in the Halifax area say they arrested four alleged impaired drivers between 9 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say they made the arrests because of the actions of four callers who noticed the drivers.

A 41-year-old man from Lower Sackville, a 41-year-old man from Indian Harbour, a 21-year-old woman from Truro and a 31-year-old woman from Dartmouth were arrested and charged as a result of the tips.

All of the accused have court dates set for later this month or in early December.

Police say if citizens spot an impaired driver they're encouraged to report the location and to provide a description of the vehicle and driver, the license plate number, and the direction of travel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 1, 2019.