Nova Scotia reports 618 new COVID-19 cases Friday; outbreaks at five hospitals

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 618 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the estimated number of active infections to 5,117.

The province did not provide a number for recoveries on Friday.

Of the new cases:

429 are in the Central zone

64 are in the Eastern zone

48 are in the Northern zone

77 are in the Western zone

Public health says there are currently 34 people in hospital, an increase of nine people since Thursday. Of those in hospital, four people are in intensive care.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 6,348 tests.

Public health says rapid test data is not available on Friday.

"Under the new testing strategy, the province is changing how it will report this data moving forward to include test distribution numbers," read a release from the province. "Rapid test data will resume soon."

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing delays in follow-up.

All cases will be asked to contact their close contacts. This may be the only contact a positive case has with public health.

Public health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, health-care facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 1,791,016 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 794,817 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 133,044 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

OUTBREAKS AT FIVE HOSPITALS

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) is reporting outbreaks at the Halifax Infirmary in Halifax, Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Center in Halifax, St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital in New Waterford.

Officials say the number of patients impacted remains less than 10 at each facility, and all patients are being closely monitored.

NSH will provide a further update when more information becomes available.

THREE-PLY MASKS STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said Thursday that the province has updated its masking recommendations, where they are now encouraging all Nova Scotians to wear a properly fitted, three-layer, non-medical or cloth mask or a properly fitted medical mask.

"We are not recommending one over the other but regardless of which mask you choose, it needs to be three-ply and the fit, and wearing it properly are as important as the type of mask you choose," explained Strang Thursday.

Strang says wearing a mask properly means it needs to cover your nose, mouth and chin.

"There shouldn't be gaps between your face and your mask, so check the tops, sides and bottoms for air leaks and adjust the ties, ear loops or nose piece to get a snug fit," said Strang.

Strang says, unless you have a medical exemption for not wearing a mask, everyone should be wearing them when, and where needed.

RESTRICTIONS

Nova Scotia's current restrictions effect physical distancing and masking requirements, gathering limits, as well as tighter restrictions for businesses and long-term care homes.

A full list of restrictions can be found online.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: