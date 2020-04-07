HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has reported its first death connected to COVID-19.

The province says the woman was in her 70s and had underlying medical conditions. She died in hospital in the Eastern Zone on Monday.

No other details about the woman have been released.

"I had hoped this day would never come and I'm deeply saddened that a Nova Scotia family is going through this. My deepest condolences go to the family and friends who are grieving today," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement Tuesday morning.

"This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this."

The leader of Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party also released a statement, offering condolences to the woman's family.

"To the family and friends of the person who has passed away: all of Nova Scotia marks the mourning of this moment with you," said Gary Burrill in a statement on his Facebook page.

"The pandemic is before us all, and together, through our joint efforts, we have the power to prevent its spread."

This is the first recorded COVID-19 death in the Maritimes, but not the first in Atlantic Canada; Newfoundland and Labrador has reported two deaths related to COVID-19.

The Nova Scotia government says an update on the province's COVID-19 cases will be released later today.

Monday, Nova Scotia announced 31 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 293.

Most cases of COVID-19 are related to travel or a known case, but community spread has been confirmed in the province.

The province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with 65 per cent of cases ranging in age from 20 to 64.

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and 48 per cent are male.

Sixty-four people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

There are cases across the province, with the central zone seeing the biggest spike.

More information about Nova Scotia’s confirmed cases is now available online, broken down by the Nova Scotia Health Authority zones:

Western zone: 41 cases

Central zone: 197 cases

Northern zone: 28 cases

Eastern zone: 27

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate at home, away from people, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside the province must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who develops COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, new cough or acute respiratory illness, are urged to limit their contact with others and take an online assessment questionnaire to determine if they should call 811.

The province says anyone referred to an assessment centre by 811 will be tested for COVID-19.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia had 10,218 negative test results and 293 positive COVID-19 test results.