HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. One previously reported case is now considered recovered, dropping the number of active cases in the province to four.

The province last identified a new case on Tuesday in the central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Public health says that case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the individual had been self-isolating.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 915 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, with no new cases identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 110,723 negative test results.

There are 1,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,033 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving five active cases in the province.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 56 cases

central zone: 923 cases

northern zone: 68 cases

eastern zone: 55 cases

ONLINE BOOKING FOR COVID TESTS

Nova Scotia is rolling out online booking for COVID-19 tests, which is expected to reduce wait times.

Nova Scotians in the Central Zone who need a COVID-19 test can now book their own test online.

Online booking is expected to be available in the northern, western and eastern zones by the second week of November.

Nova Scotians must first complete the online self-assessment to determine if they need a COVID-19 test. If they do require a test, they will be directed to the online booking site to make an appointment.

Tests should be scheduled within 48 hours of completing the self-assessment.

INTERNATIONAL POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS WON’T BE TESTED

Nova Scotia had announced Tuesday that international students will soon be able to return to post-secondary schools in the province.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, confirmed Wednesday that the students won’t be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive in the province -- a change from what was required of students from outside the Atlantic bubble when they arrived in Nova Scotia in September.

At that time, post-secondary students from outside the bubble were required to undergo three COVID-19 tests, while also having to self-isolate for 14 days.

International students will have to self-isolate for 14 days, but they will not be tested for COVID-19.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED UNTIL NOVEMBER

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Nov. 1, unless government terminates or extends it before then.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a non-medical mask in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.