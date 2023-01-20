Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province

The first significant snowfall of the season began early Friday morning in Nova Scotia, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.

Snowfall warnings, which were put into effect Thursday afternoon by Environment Canada, remain in effect across the province.

All schools are closed for the day, except for those in the Strait Regional Centre for Education and in Cape Breton. However, schools in the town and county of Antigonish and in Guysborough County are dismissing students at noon due to the deteriorating weather.

The snow is expected to fall across most of the Maritimes, from west to east, Friday morning into mid-afternoon.

Roads are very greasy around HRM. This single vehicle MVC, northbound,Hwy 102- near Miller Lake, has traffic to one lane. No word on injuries.

Emergency crews on scene.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax pic.twitter.com/4LsK1xraCg — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) January 20, 2023

The snow will affect many motorists’ afternoon and evening commutes across Nova Scotia.

Roads are very greasy in the Halifax area Friday afternoon, with at least one collision reported on Highway 102, near Miller Lake.

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says snowy roads may also be an issue in southern areas of New Brunswick and eastern Prince Edward Island Friday afternoon into the evening.

A northeast wind, with peak gusts of 30 to 50 km/h, will accompany the snow, which could blow it around and reduce visibility.

Areas of Yarmouth up Nova Scotia’s South Shore and into the metro Halifax area could see between 20 cm and 30 cm of snow. Much of the rest of Nova Scotia will see snow totals of 10 to 20 cm.

Mitchell says a period of ice pellets and freezing rain is possible for coastal areas of the South Shore Friday afternoon before turning back to snow by evening.

The snow will clear in New Brunswick Friday night, but in Prince Edward Island and northern and eastern parts of Nova Scotia, it will linger into Saturday morning.

TRAVEL

Several Halifax Transit buses were put on snow plans beginning around 9:30 a.m. The city says crews are applying de-icing materials to streets and people should prepare for winter driving conditions.

The overnight winter parking ban will be enforced in both of the city’s central and non-central zones from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m Saturday. The Halifax Regional Municipality warns that vehicles must be parked off streets in order for crews to clear sidewalks and streets during those hours or they could be towed.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport has warned that Friday’s weather may cause flight delays and cancellations. As of 9 a.m., several morning flights had been cancelled.

Marine Atlantic anticipates its Friday departures may be impacted due to weather conditions in the Cabot Strait.