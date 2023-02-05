Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team investigating death of N.B. man: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP has requested the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) conduct an inquiry after a man died during a police response Saturday.

That evening, officers went to a camp in the Rivière-Verte area of Edmundston to execute a search warrant related to a firearms complaint.

In a Sunday news release, the RCMP say gun shots were heard and fired from the camp towards the attending officers as they approached the camp. No officers were injured in the incident.

Upon entering the camp, police found the body of a 37-year-old man from the community.

While the investigation is ongoing, New Brunswick RCMP has referred the incident to the Nova Scotia SiRT for an independent investigation into the officers’ actions.