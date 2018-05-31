

The Canadian Press





Teachers in Nova Scotia are electing a new president today.

Voting by the more than 10,000 Nova Scotia Teachers Union members is being done electronically until 9 p.m.

Grant Frost and Paul Wozney are the remaining candidates after others -- including former president Liette Doucet -- were dropped in the first ballot.

The winner must get a majority of votes of 50 per cent plus one.