Nova Scotia's unionized teachers to elect new president
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:47AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:50PM ADT
Teachers in Nova Scotia are electing a new president today.
Voting by the more than 10,000 Nova Scotia Teachers Union members is being done electronically until 9 p.m.
Grant Frost and Paul Wozney are the remaining candidates after others -- including former president Liette Doucet -- were dropped in the first ballot.
The winner must get a majority of votes of 50 per cent plus one.