Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year, the largest single-year infrastructure budget in the province's history.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said in a statement that the province's planned 2023-24 spending on highways, schools, hospitals and land reflects the needs of Nova Scotia's growing population.

Last year the government budgeted spending of more than $1.58 billion.

For the year beginning April 1, Nova Scotia will spend $275.1 million on the province's two biggest hospital projects: the Halifax Infirmary expansion and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality health-care redevelopment.

It will also spend $91 million on other medical facility upgrades in Bridgewater, Pugwash, Yarmouth and Halifax.

The province plans to spend $498.5 million on its five-year highway improvement plan, which includes $60 million more than last year for secondary highways and $15 million more for gravel roads.

As well, $240.8 million is budgeted to build and renovate schools in Nova Scotia, which includes an increase of $24 million for repairs and $40 million for new modular units.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.