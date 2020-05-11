HALIFAX -- Pop icons Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have teamed up on a new single called “Stuck With U.”

The video for the quarantine love song, released on Friday, has already been viewed over 27 million times. It features celebrities like Michael Buble, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Chance The Rapper, along with fans from around the world.

Bieber shared an instrumental version of the song on social media and asked fans -- especially those who would not be able to attend prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- to record themselves dancing to it.

“I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now,” said Bieber in an Instagram post.

“Tweet us videos … of you in prom dresses or suits with your loved ones having fun or dancing to the instrumental. If you don’t have that, just have fun with your loved ones.”

Janice MacKley is a self-proclaimed ‘Belieber.’ When she saw his post she immediately thought of her daughter, Emma MacKley, who is a Grade 12 student at Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, N.S.

“I thought, ‘Emma you’re doing it,’” says Janice.

“Perfect time to put on her prom dress, that she probably won’t wear, and do a little dance with her dad.”

Emma knew how happy it would make her mother, so she recorded a video to submit.

“OK, mom wants me to do this. I know she loved Justin, I’ll do it for her,” says Emma.

“We just danced around for a while and then I just took the best 30 seconds and sent that to mom to put on Twitter.”

My daughter and husband! So sad she won’t get her senior prom ��Thank you for giving her a reason to dress up @justinbieber @arianagrande #stuckwithu #stuckwithuvideo pic.twitter.com/YUrlp9oYAw — janice mackley (@janice19826893) May 2, 2020

The pair waited anxiously for the video to be released at 1 a.m. Friday.

“I stayed up Thursday night to watch it, that’s how we found out, there was no notification prior to that,” says Janice.

Emma says she’s glad she could do this for her mother.

“I was happy that mom got that, even though she’s not in it. It made her super happy,” says Emma.

Proceeds from the song will go to First Responders Children’s Foundation -- an organization that provides support for first responders and their families who are enduring financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak.