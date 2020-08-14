HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government will provide an update on the province’s back-to-school plan during a news conference on Friday.

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will release more details about the plan.

The news conference will be live streamed on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

The province first released details about its back-to-school plan last month.

It was announced that all public school students would be returning to the classroom full time on Sept. 8, with protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in place.

The measures include enhanced cleaning in schools and on buses, as well as efforts to support physical distancing.

School bus drivers and passengers will be required to wear a mask.

Staff and students in high school will be required to wear a mask in school spaces where physical distancing is not possible, such as in hallways and common areas.

Students and staff do not have to wear a mask in class, unless they want to, or if they are working with a student whose individual program plan requires a mask be worn.

The provincial government also said classrooms would be reorganized to increase spacing and classes would be treated as a bubble, when possible, to minimize contact with other students.

However, the province’s plan has been met with criticism by many teachers and parents, who feel it lacks important details.

Dozens of people rallied outside the Nova Scotia legislature on Monday, seeking clarification and changes to the plan.

Nova Scotia schools have remained closed since March break in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students continued their education at home during the pandemic, either online or with workbooks. The school year ended for students on June 5.