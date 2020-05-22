TUSKET, N.S. -- A 98-year-old Nova Scotia veteran and his beloved bride have soared in popularity, thanks to a sweet social media serenade.

Charles and Anne Muise were married on July 13, 1942. However, within months, the newlyweds were separated as Charles set sail for Europe during the Second World War.

“We got married because I loved her and I wrote to her every chance I had and she sent me a parcel every month and I received every one of them,” says Charles.

Charles was overseas for three-and-a-half years, spending time on the frontlines in Italy and Holland.

“We had to hope every day. We hoped the war would end, but we never figured it was going to last all that time,” says Anne.

Charles returned home in 1945 aboard the Duchess of Bedford.

“When we landed in Halifax, I didn't know that she was there waiting for me until we arrived at the armouries and that's where I met her,” recalls Charles.

“It was strange, we were like strangers at the beginning and we had to get used to each other again,” says Anne.

Charles and Anne, who will mark their 78th wedding anniversary in July, settled in Tusket, N.S. and had eight children -- five girls and three boys.

The couple are proud members of the Wedgeport Legion, where Charles has performed in a number of variety shows.

“I learned a lot of army songs, because every time we went on marches, that's what we did, we sang. So I learned a lot of army songs and I still remember them,” says Charles.

Charles recently shared one of those songs, “Rainbow At Midnight,” in the popular Facebook group Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party.

“I learned it aboard the ship on my way home from England after the war was over,” he says.

The post has amassed over 1,500 likes, with many viewers singing Charles’s praise in the comments.

Charles says he will continue to sing his songs, entertaining his wife and everyone on social media, for as long as it continues to make people smile.