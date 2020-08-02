HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure on a Toronto to Halifax flight.

On Sunday, NSHA advised of the potential exposure on Royal Dutch Airline flight WS 254, operated by WestJet, on July 12 from Toronto to Halifax.

The flight departed Toronto around 9:45 p.m. and landed in Halifax just after midnight.

NSHA advises while anyone on the flight could have been exposed, based on public health's investigation to date, passengers in rows 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 A-C are more likely to have had close contact.

Passengers in these seats are being asked to call 811 for further advice.

Nova Scotia Health is directly contacting anyone known to be in close contact with the person confirmed to have COVID-19.

NSHA says the expected exposure period has now ended, however they are still sending the alert with an abundance of caution.

Anyone who thinks they had symptoms between July 12 to July 27 are being advised to get tested.

POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE AT HALIFAX PLAYGROUND

NSHA is also warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground in Halifax.

According to the health authority, the exposure happened on Friday between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the academy's playground located at 6225 Chebucto Road.

Officials say the related individual may have been asymptomatic before, or had experienced mild symptoms that had gone unnoticed.

Nova Scotia health is directly contacting anyone else known to be in close contact with the individual.

Anyone who visited the academy on Friday between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. are being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which may develop up to and including August 16.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

The province is reminding any one feeling the following symptoms, to visit 811's online assessment on their website, to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment: