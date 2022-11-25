Officials investigating fire inside abandoned Moncton home
An investigation is underway following a fire inside an abandoned home in Moncton, N.B., early Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of an empty house on Purdy Avenue -- a residential neighbourhood in central Moncton – just after 1:30 a.m.
Moncton Fire Department’s Platoon Chief Brian McDonald says the fire was "very small" and was extinguished quickly.
No injuries were reported.
Moncton Fire says the cause is under investigation
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to provide COVID-19 update amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
The federal government will provide an update on COVID-19 and address other public health concerns this morning, as hospitals across the country grapple with multiple circulating illnesses including the flu, RSV and COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to appear today at the public inquiry probing his government's decision to invoke emergency powers in response to last winter's weeks-long 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
One pedestrian dead after collision in Brampton
One pedestrian is dead and another is in unknown condition following a collision in Brampton Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Emergency crews pull car from pond in Brampton
Emergency crews are investigating after a car crashed into a pond in Brampton Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Métis Trail crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition
The intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail was closed to traffic Friday morning following a crash that sent both drivers to hospital.
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to appear today at the public inquiry probing his government's decision to invoke emergency powers in response to last winter's weeks-long 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Montreal
-
Flu shot now free for Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an "exceptional" move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
-
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
Edmonton
-
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The big cooldown begins this weekend
After the warmest day of the week, we have our coolest morning in Edmonton since Sunday.
-
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
Northern Ontario
-
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
-
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
London
-
Lucan resident scammed after buying fake concert tickets online
A Middlesex County resident was scammed during an attempt to buy concert tickets from an online seller, and now OPP are offering some tips to avoid being scammed.
-
Fatal crash in Carrick Township
One person has died after an evening crash in South Bruce. Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bruce County Road 28 and Bruce County Road 6 in Carrick Township.
-
Why did city hall choose these 15 parks where homeless encampments are restricted?
Not permitted to set up tents in more than a dozen core area parks, some Londoners are choosing riskier locations on steep riverbanks and in wooded areas. The removal of encampments from city parks has become more compassionate following August’s hunger strike by The Forgotten 519 outside city hall, but encampments are restricted in a small number of parks.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns partly blamed for cancellation of annual Manitoba traditions
Two long-standing events at the Manitoba legislature that allow members of the public nearly unfettered access to the historic building during the holiday season have been cancelled this year partly due to security concerns.
-
Rural Manitoba hospital suspends services over nursing shortage
A hospital in rural Manitoba has been forced to suspend its inpatient services and admissions next month due to nursing shortages. Advocates say it is a scary situation that will happen more often if the province doesn't take swift action.
-
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to appear today at the public inquiry probing his government's decision to invoke emergency powers in response to last winter's weeks-long 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ottawa's English public schools this fall
A motion to make masks mandatory in all English public elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa this fall failed in a tie vote by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa
Light freezing rain will begin early in the day and will change to rain as temperatures rise throughout the day.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple reports of sexual assault by a stranger in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood
Saskatoon police have received multiple reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Brighton neighbourhood.
-
BHP pitches funds for Saskatoon’s new central library
Australian potash giant BHP is donating $450,000 to Saskatoon’s new central library development.
-
Sask. Lutheran minister resigns after investigation confirms he targeted women online
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
Vancouver
-
B.C. baby's cancelled heart surgery comes as respiratory illnesses create long waits at hospitals
A Vancouver Island family whose six-month-old baby had his heart surgery cancelled this month is calling on the province to do a better job of dealing with capacity issues, as the opposition accuses the new premier of neglecting the health-care file.
-
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
-
More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan government deciding what to do with new revenue from carbon pricing
Saskatchewan is to soon gain control of the carbon pricing charge that shows up on residents' power bills.
-
Highway 6 closed after collision north of Regina
Highway 6 north of Regina is closed Friday morning after a motor vehicle collision at Industrial Drive, according to the Highway Hotline.
-
'It’s disgusting': Proposed budget prompts fractures, legal action among Regina city council
Members of Regina city council are disagreeing about a vote regarding plans to end homelessness, which has led to legal action by two councillors.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO clears officers of wrongdoing in death of Saanich man who accidentally shot himself with crossbow
B.C.'s police watchdog has concluded there are no grounds to believe any officers committed an offence when a Saanich man died from a self-inflicted crossbow wound in his home in February.
-
'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
-
B.C. may cancel surgeries if flu cases overwhelm hospitals
The British Columbia government has plans in place to cancel hospital surgeries to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it hasn't yet reached that point.