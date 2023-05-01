One Canadian’s journey out of Sudan
As a German military aircraft took off from a base north of Khartoum last week with Canadians and other citizens onboard, Mohammed Alamin was strapped in.
Alamin, a Canadian citizen, had already said goodbye to his wife, mother and family in Khartoum and driven 85 kilometres north through checkpoints with two strangers he met along his way.
“Military airport is a dangerous area,” he said, adding that no taxi wanted to drive them.
Instead, Alamin bumped into a man from London who along with his wife needed to get to the airbase. Together they shared the cost of a car — a trip that would typically cost about $10 but was now about $200 or $300.
At times, Alamin could hear shooting or explosions.
“I said, ‘Thank you God, this bomb [is] not coming into my car,’ I drive with this guy,” Alamin said.
The car did have to cross a checkpoint. Alamin noted he was very aware this moment may not go well. He said everyone was asked where they were headed.
“I say I need to go to north of Khartoum,” he explained, and showed them his Canadian passport. On purpose, he brought a very small bag in case someone tried to rob him.
The car was waved through.
At the airbase, the German plane was waiting. But instead of flying to Canada, Alamin learned he was headed for Jordan. From there, he was flown to Frankfurt to meet with Canadian officials.
Alamin previously drove city buses in Saskatoon but had never been to Nova Scotia. He chose Halifax as his final destination.
Two days after arriving in Halifax, Alamin doesn’t know where he’ll live. When he arrived at the airport, he said no one greeted him.
He managed to find some Sudanese people at a mosque and has been temporarily taken in by people in the community but he’s also looking for help while he looks for a job and finds a place to live.
In his wallet, he has less than $2. He said he was given a $5,000 government loan to cover the flight and cost of hotels but is looking to speak with federal or provincial government officials to help navigate what he can do next.
“I don’t believe government take me to Canada to leave me in the street and with nothing,” he said.
He wants to get a job soon to help support his family in Sudan. Alamin said he can drive city busses, trucks and has a diploma for customer service.
“I like to start this job here in Halifax. I need somebody to help me how to do that, to start this job here,” he said. “I like to work. I like to pay tax. I like to help my country like my country help me.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Man who threw stones at PM Trudeau in 2021 to be sentenced next week
A decision in the sentencing of the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 is now expected next week, with the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time.
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
These are Canada’s 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother’s Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
U.S. says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
Palestinian boy mauled to death by lion in private Gaza zoo
A Palestinian boy was mauled to death by a lion in a private zoo in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the coastal territory's police force, run by the militant Hamas group.
Toronto
-
Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a 'catastrophic head injury' while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
How much money do you really need to retire in Toronto? Here's what to consider
CTV News Toronto spoke to a financial advisor on saving for retirement, including how much money you can expect to need if you want to live out your later years in the Toronto area.
Calgary
-
Bus operator pleads guilty to two charges in fatal Jasper crash: Crown prosecutor
A tour bus operator has pleaded guilty to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
Montreal
-
Two firefighters swept away in Quebec river; police searching
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Baie-Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current.
-
Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red
A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.
-
Should Quebec expand free shingles vaccination to more people?
The shingles vaccine is now freely available in Quebec to seniors 80 and older and to people over 18 who are immunocompromised. But the risk increases for everyone starting at about age 50 and so Dr. Donald Vinh also said the efficacy of the vaccine dictates that 'it should be more widely available.'
Edmonton
-
Grass fire sends plumes of smoke over west Edmonton
Crews are currently on scene of a grass fire in northwest Edmonton.
-
'Gigantic' fire damages 3 homes in southwest Edmonton
At least three homes in southwest Edmonton's Terwillegar neighbourhood were badly damaged in a fire on Monday, but crews say given conditions, it could have been much worse.
-
Firetruck rear ended while firefighters battled grass fire
A firetruck was involved in an accident on Monday while crews were responding to a grass fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island
The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
-
No proof syringe needle attack in Sudbury actually happened, police say
A social media post circulating in the Sudbury area alleges that a girl was attacked recently in the bathroom of a local cinema with a syringe needle.
-
Taxation workers remain on strike in Sudbury
Thousands of people who work for the Canada Revenue Agency in Sudbury remain on the picket line.
London
-
Prison sentence handed down in death of Zachary Hartman
Zachary Hartman's friends and family were clearly frustrated with the sentence of Michael Compton on Monday, feeling the judge was too concerned about how Compton was being impacted.
-
2 arrested, 1 sought after shooting at Richmond and Oxford: London police
Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a shooting in downtown London, Ont. last month sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
-
New billing option for London, Ont. hydro customers
The ultra-low overnight price plan joins the time-of-use and tiered billing as an option for customers.
Winnipeg
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
-
Manitoba announces new plans for people granted bail, high-risk offenders
The Manitoba government is investing in programs to increase the supports and supervision of high-risk offenders and those who have been granted bail in the province.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after teens attacked and robbed at carnival
The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after a pair of teenage girls were attacked and robbed at a pop-up carnival on Friday.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in Saskatoon killing among Canada's 'most wanted' fugitives
A man accused in a 2022 killing in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood has been ranked as Canada's tenth most-wanted fugitive by a non-profit organization focused on helping police locate suspects who are still at large.
-
A Saskatoon brewery hosted the ultimate beer battle: human versus robot
9 Mile Legacy Brewing set out to see if artificial intelligence can make better beer.
-
'We no longer get respect because of the uniform': Some Saskatoon first responders want to see criminal code changes
Saskatoon first responders are lauding a private members bill to strengthen their legal protection when it comes to assaults they face on the job.
Vancouver
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
Layoffs, quitting, firing: How workplace departures impact those left behind
Layoffs increase the likelihood that workers – particularly the good ones – will quit their jobs, according to new research out of the University of British Columbia.
-
Ukrainian-Canadian set to cycle across Canada to raise funds for war-torn country
Dariy Khrystyuk traveled to Vancouver from Quebec by plane, but plans to return on two wheels. The Ukrainian-Canadian is set to cycle more than 5,000 km in honour of his homeland.
Regina
-
'Your voices are heard': Premier, education minister promise more funding in face of increased enrollment
Premier Scott Moe as well as the province’s education minister announced the possibility of increased funding for school divisions after defending their absence from an education rally over the weekend.
-
Extended winter in Sask. delays wildfire season but residents should still take precautions: SPSA
While many Saskatchewan residents were not happy with a longer than usual winter, it has left the province with a slower start to wildfire season, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
'Never forgotten': Sask. marks 10th anniversary of Missing Persons Week
Government officials and families of long-term missing persons marked the start of Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan at Wascana Place.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford matching $75K in donations for displaced residents of RidgeView Place
The City of Langford is expected to announce more help for residents of a highrise apartment building that was evacuated last month for the second time since 2019 because of structural defects.
-
Prohibited driver arrested after hitting child: West Shore RCMP
A four-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding her bike Thursday—driven by a man who was prohibited from doing so, West Shore RCMP said.
-
'The whole community is in mourning': 2 dead after boat capsizes off Haida Gwaii
Two men are dead of suspected drowning after their fishing boat capsized near Haida Gwaii over the weekend.