One injured following potential weapons assault in Halifax Saturday: police

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an incident where a man had been assaulted, potentially with a weapon, Saturday evening.

Around 7:26 p.m., police say they responded to a call of a man possibly assaulted with a weapon near the 0-100 block of Rufus Avenue.

According to police, the man was found suffering from injuries. He has since been transported to hospital, to be treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police remain on scene and have an apartment building at 80 Rufus Avenue surrounded, where it's believed a man has barricaded himself inside one of the units.

Other tenants who live in the apartment building say they have not been allowed to enter or leave the building.

Rufus Avenue is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic around Hillcrest Street and Alex Street.

Halifax Regional Police told CTV News they do not have a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.