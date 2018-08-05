

CTV Atlantic





GEARY, N.B. - One man is dead and three others are in hospital after a single vehicle crash in Geary, N.B.

West District RCMP say the incident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on the French Lake Road near the intersection of New Road in Geary.

Police say a 30-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.