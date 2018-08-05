Featured
One man dead, three others in hospital after single vehicle crash in N.B.
30-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 5:44PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, August 5, 2018 5:46PM ADT
GEARY, N.B. - One man is dead and three others are in hospital after a single vehicle crash in Geary, N.B.
West District RCMP say the incident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on the French Lake Road near the intersection of New Road in Geary.
Police say a 30-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.