Fredericton police say an arrest has been made in connection with the year-old homicide of a 31-year-old Fredericton woman.

Police were called to a dirt road in Upper Derby, near Miramichi, N.B., on Oct. 27, 2018 after the discovery of human remains.

Investigators named the victim as Candace Rose Winona Stevens of Fredericton.

She was a single mother.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokeswoman for the Fredericton Police Force, said Sunday that one person is to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

The exact charges and other details are not being released at this time.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.

17:16ET 27-10-19