One person dead following collision between car and tractor trailer in New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.
In a Saturday new release, police say they responded to a report on Highway 17 in Saint-Léonard of a collision involving a car and a tractor trailer.
According to the release, the driver of the vehicle, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.
The truck driver was uninjured.
Police believe the car crossed the centre line, colliding head-on with the big truck.
Police have yet to identify the victim, but say an autopsy will be conducted.
A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting police with the investigation, which is ongoing.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
The Israeli military says Hamas has released 13 Israelis and four foreigners, in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
The Ontario Liberal party begins voting for a new leader today. Here's how it works
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother Cindy Ali denies killing disabled daughter to end suffering in retrial testimony
Testifying at her Toronto retrial, Cindy Ali maintained that her disabled daughter, Cynara, died during a home intrusion in 2011, while the prosecution suggested she killed the girl in an act of mercy.
-
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
-
The Ontario Liberal party begins voting for a new leader today. Here's how it works
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
Calgary
-
3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody
Black Friday took on a whole different meaning after a second stabbing incident took place early Friday evening at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, leaving three people hospitalized.
-
Rally calls for moratorium on logging in Kananaskis County after scheduled clearcut moved up from 2026 to December
A rally is being held Saturday morning to call for a moratorium on logging in southern Alberta due to drought and water shortages.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Signal Hill shopping centre
Emergency crews responded to the Signal Hill shopping centre Friday night after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Montreal
-
Proposed personal hygiene policy at Montreal libraries raises eyebrows
A new policy about personal hygiene at a public library in Montreal is raising a lot of eyebrows. Beginning in the New Year, if someone's hygiene is not up to standard, they might be asked to leave.
-
Montrealer vows to continue hunger strike for 'X' gender on Quebec health card
Non-binary Montrealer Alexe Frédéric Migneault is on day six of a hunger strike to pressure Quebec's public health insurance board to add a third gender option to its health cards.
-
Chicoutimi Starbucks becomes first unionized franchise in Quebec
A Starbucks on Chicoutimi's main drag in Saguenay made history in the province becoming the first of the iconic coffee shop chain to unionize in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school board details reasons for ousting trustee over anti-LGBTQ2S+ social media post
The central Alberta school board that disqualified a trustee who posted a meme to social media comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany on Friday issued its reasons for ousting her, which include code-of-conduct violations and failure to communicate in a manner outlined in its policies.
-
Driver wanted in Friday hit-and-run with pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP
RCMP are looking for a driver who drove away after hitting a pedestrian in Grande Prairie on Friday.
-
Pair charged in homicide of Edmonton man more than a year after discovery of remains
Edmonton police have charged a man and a woman in the killing of Victor Roger Noel, who went missing for more than two years before his remains were discovered last summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is one of the angriest places in Canada: study
Ontario has been found to be the second angriest region in the country, according to a new study.
-
Northern MPPs call for safer highways
New Democrat MPPs from northern Ontario claim the province is allowing the region’s highways to remain unsafe by failing to address issues in the trucking industry.
-
Changes may soon be coming to how booze is sold in Ontario. Here's what some in the industry are hoping to see
Big changes could soon be on the horizon for Ontario’s alcohol retail landscape, with the premier signaling Friday that he plans to move ahead with his promise to provide more “convenience and selection” across the province.
London
-
Northwest London Food Bank opens six days a week to meet demand
Along Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. volunteers accumulated tonnes of food at the Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade.
-
Firefighter honoured at London's Lighting of the Lights
The 65th annual Lighting of the Lights was held in London’s Victoria Park Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season.
-
St. Thomas athlete helps Canada win gold at Para Pan-Am Games
Canada has claimed a gold medal at the Para Pan-Am Games, led by an athlete from St. Thomas.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19, flu rates on the rise across Manitoba: Report
COVID-19 and seasonal flu rates continue to rise in Manitoba.
-
Fire crews called to St. Boniface industrial area blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a commercial building fire in an industrial part of St. Boniface.
-
Feds giving $1 million to help grieving Canadians
The Canadian government is giving $1 million in funding to the Canadian Grief Alliance (CGA) in an effort to address the growing need for grief support in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Large rally on Parliament Hill calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday for a rally calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the second-day of a four-day pause in the fighting.
-
Nursing shortage forces closure of Almonte, Ont. hospital ER Saturday
The Almonte General Hospital's emergency department will be closed Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning because of a shortage of nurses.
-
AG investigation finds inappropriate input from city regarding Barrhaven development
The city of Ottawa's auditor general has found that city staff inappropriately endorsed a proposal for a development in Barrhaven and left city council out of the loop on key decisions.
Saskatoon
-
Former Saskatoon teacher 'crossed a line,' Crown claims in closing arguments
Closing arguments in the trial of a former Saskatoon teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student wrapped up Friday morning.
-
Sask. woman hopes billboards will lead to information about brother's death
A Saskatchewan woman is hoping a billboard campaign will help produce leads about her brother's suspicious death.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
The Israeli military says Hamas has released 13 Israelis and four foreigners, in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal.
Vancouver
-
Rising cost of living forcing some B.C. newcomers to consider leaving
Six years after arriving in Vancouver from Iran, Melika Azizi is seriously considering moving elsewhere.
-
Telus sees B.C. property assessment appeals thwarted by typo in email address
An unfortunate spelling error has halted Telus' appeals of the assessed values of 18 properties before they could even begin.
-
Watchdog says RCMP delaying investigation into unit that polices B.C. resource protests
The federal agency tasked with reviewing complaints against the RCMP says the police force is causing "significant delays" to an investigation of a unit set up to deal with protests against energy and logging projects.
Regina
-
Vanier Cup to be hosted by University of Regina in 2025
The Vanier Cup, Canada’s national university football championship, will be hosted by the University of Regina (U of R) in 2025.
-
Regina city council approves interim board for REAL
A new interim board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was approved by city council at a special meeting on Friday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
The Israeli military says Hamas has released 13 Israelis and four foreigners, in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal.
Vancouver Island
-
Watchdog says RCMP delaying investigation into unit that polices B.C. resource protests
The federal agency tasked with reviewing complaints against the RCMP says the police force is causing "significant delays" to an investigation of a unit set up to deal with protests against energy and logging projects.
-
Rising cost of living forcing some B.C. newcomers to consider leaving
Six years after arriving in Vancouver from Iran, Melika Azizi is seriously considering moving elsewhere.
-
Telus sees B.C. property assessment appeals thwarted by typo in email address
An unfortunate spelling error has halted Telus' appeals of the assessed values of 18 properties before they could even begin.