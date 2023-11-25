One person dead following collision between car and tractor trailer in New Brunswick

Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.

In a Saturday new release, police say they responded to a report on Highway 17 in Saint-Léonard of a collision involving a car and a tractor trailer.

According to the release, the driver of the vehicle, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Police believe the car crossed the centre line, colliding head-on with the big truck.

Police have yet to identify the victim, but say an autopsy will be conducted.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting police with the investigation, which is ongoing.

