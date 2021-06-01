HALIFAX -- One person has died following an overnight collision on Nova Scotia Highway 101.

Windsor RCMP says shortly after midnight on June 1, officers were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision near Exit 7 on Highway 101, near Falmouth, N.S.

Police say one person was killed after a tractor trailer and half-ton truck collided. Police have not released information as to what vehicle the victim was driving, or if anyone else was hurt.

Highway 101 remains closed between Exits 6 and 8, as RCMP continue to investigate.