LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- It's been almost a year since a 60-year-old man was struck and killed while walking on the side of a road in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Those who knew the man who died say not enough has been down to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

"He's the one that would walk around all the time with the little poodle following around about five feet behind him," said friend Dwayne Gillis.

Gillis used to spend every day with Glenn Stright.

"I'd go for coffee, pick him up at the fire gate behind the trailer park, and wait for him, and he'd walk down, and we'd go to work, every morning," said Gillis.

Stright was an employee in Gillis' flooring business, but Gillis considered him a friend.

The day Stright died, Gillis had dropped him off after work on a Friday.

"I had dropped him off at the TD Bank, and we said we'd see each other in the morning," Gillis said.

Stright eventually walked to the trailer park where he lived. He went the way many people do -- on the side of the road along the Beaver Bank Connector, near a busy off-ramp.

There's no sidewalk and no crosswalk.

Around 9 p.m., on Nov. 30, 2018, RCMP responded after the 60-year-old was struck by two motorists and died at the scene. No charges were laid.

Gillis got the news around 1:30 a.m.

"I took time off work," Gillis said. "It took a long time for me to get back into my truck, just the reminders of him in there, like we're doing floor we always have dirty knees, so my dash was dirty on the side from his knees, just little triggers that would remind you of somebody."

Soon after it happened, those who knew Stright contacted their city councilor to see how safety in the area could be improved.

But nothing has changed. The Beaver Bank Connector leads to provincial Highway 101, but the province says pedestrian infrastructure is a municipal responsibility.

The new city councilor for the area, Paul Russell, says he's working on it.

"We should be able to do something underneath the highway, that doesn't impact the highway directly," Russell said.

Russell would like a pedestrian tunnel built here. It would be expensive, he says, but he's hoping for a city staff report on what it would take.

"So that we don't have people crossing in front of traffic, especially traffic going down off-ramps," Russell said. "I don't want to see any more people killed.

Neither does Gillis.

There's now a memorial cross near the spot where Stright died. Gillis sometimes puts a coffee for his friend here -- no sugar, one milk, just the way Glenn liked it.